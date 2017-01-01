As a professionally trained Ayurvedic Health Coach and Yoga instructor, I have the tools and understanding to help you create the life you imagine and get a renewed sense of self.
Ayurveda is a natural system of medicine that originated in India more than 3,000 years ago. After determining your unique constitution, a practitioner suggests a particular diet, some lifestyle changes, and exercises to better your digestion, sleep and overall energy.
My goal is to help you reclaim your life as it should be: A life of vitality, inner balance, and contentment.
Through personalized Ayurvedic wellness, Yoga and health consulting, your customized plan will guide you to your true potential.
Committing to yourself is just that – a commitment, and it’s a big one, that will take a lot of dedication. But you don't have to do it alone. My commitment is to provide you with a plan, accountability, empathy and empowerment.
Valerie, a dedicated Certified Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Health Coach understands the unique challenges and aspirations of midlife women like you.
"My mission is to empower you to reclaim your health, connect with your body, and cultivate a sense of fulfillment that comes from within." -- Valerie
I approach your well-being journey with empathy and understanding, providing a safe space for growth.
My approach is rooted in the time-tested wisdom of Ayurveda, offering you a holistic path to wellness.
I believe in empowering you with the knowledge and tools to make lasting positive changes in your life.
Santosha by Valerie is your partner in transforming challenges into opportunities for growth, renewal, and contentment.
Santosha = Contentment. Let Santosha by Valerie be your guide to rediscover the joy and vitality that come from a life in balance.
In-person visits available worldwide subject to availability.
Vancouver, BC
